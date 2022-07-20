ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Audie Murphy, 55, after detectives witnessed a drug deal on 11th Street on Tuesday. Authorities say Murphy is a suspect in several narcotics trafficking complaints.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received complaints of transactions taking place in the 4400 block of 11th Street and began an investigation.

Murphy was identified as the suspect, police said. Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police said officers observed a drug deal taking place, and Murphy was arrested.

He was said to be in possession of 17 grams of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest.

Murphy was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Delivery of Less than 1 Gram of Cocaine, and a parole violation.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.