ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 36-year-old man survived a violent carjacking after the offender shot him on Sunday, according to Rockford Police.

Police said the man was in a vehicle near the intersection of Longwood Avenu and Crosby Street around 3:10 p.m. when a suspect got in the passenger side of the vehicle brandishing a gun, and demanded his wallet.

Police said as the suspect left the vehicle, he fired his weapon, striking the victim, who was able to get himself to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said the wound he suffered was not life threatening.

The suspect was described as a light-complexioned black male, between 20-25 years old, 160 lbs with gold teeth, wearing a black jacket.