ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public to help them identify an arson suspect who was captured on surveillance camera.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 1900 block of Wisteria Road early Thursday morning for an aggravated arson.

Police say the suspect also stole a purple 2012 Nissan Rogue with Illinois license plate CF19489.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact police at 815-319-6400 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.