ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested two teens, 15 and 17, on Saturday after officers received reports of several armed suspects walking in the area of 15th Avenue and 10th Street.

According to police, when officers arrived around 5:40 p.m., two of the teens ran.

The 15-year-old was found and arrested.

Police used a K9 to hunt down the 17-year-old, who was found hiding in the 1800 block of 10th Street and armed with a stolen handgun.

The 15-year-old was charged with an outstanding juvenile warrant.

The 17-year-old faces charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and an outstanding warrant.

Both were booked into the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.