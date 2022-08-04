ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who reportedly smashed the front window of an E. State Street storefront on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to Minglewood, at 333 E. State Street, on Monday, August 1st around 12:40 p.m.

The business was closed at the time, but the owner, who was inside at the time, told police they heard the woman jiggling the front door handle. When the owner came to the front of the store, they said they saw the woman smash the window with a small metal bar until it shattered, and then ran away on foot.