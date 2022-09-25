ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning.

An adult male and female were reportedly shot near 7th Street and 8th Avenue just before 3 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries, while the man received non-life threatening injuries.

Police announced at 9:23 a.m. that the woman has succumbed to her injuries. Her identity will be revealed by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

