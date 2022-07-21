ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A groundbreaking took place Thursday for a new Purple Heart Memorial at Rockford’s LZ Peace Center display.

The LZ (Landing Zone) Peace Center features a mounted Vietnam-era helicopter display and honors men and women from the Rockford area who have served in the military. It is located at Midway Village Museum, at 6595 Guilford Road.

The Purple Heart Memorial has been in the works since 2019. The Purple Heart is the oldest medal in the military, which was originally established by George Washington. It is awarded to servicemen who have been wounded or killed.

“This is just something that we, the Honor Society, decided it is something we needed to do, it would be a great addition to the LZ Peace Memorial,” said Vietnam Veterans Honor Society’s Chuck Larson.

Once the memorial is complete, it will be added to the National Purple Heart Registry.