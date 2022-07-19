ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New statistics, released by the Rockford Police Department, show an increase in most crime categories across the city.

Just shy of 400 auto thefts have been reported so far this year, according to police department statistics. It is a dramatic rise from the same time last year, when just over 200 thefts occurred.

Robbery is up 30% over last year, with 140 crimes recorded in 2022 vs 108 during the same period last year.

Property crimes have increased 13%, from 1,764 in 2021 to 1,986 in 2022.

However, police recovered fewer guns in 2022, a 3% drop from 213 to 206.

Violent crime saw a small increase, too. Just over 33% of those violent crime cases were domestic related. That is about a 2% drop from 2021.