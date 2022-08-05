ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents were evacuated by firefighters after two homes caught fire on S. 6th Street on Friday afternoon.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 12:23 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the rear of a 2 family home in the 1100 block, which had spread to a neighboring house.

All residents from the first home had evacuated prior to firefighters’ arrival, but occupants of the second home were rescued.

No injuries were reported, and several animals were also rescued. The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, officials said.

Five people from one home were displaced.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the estimated loss to the property was set at $100,000.