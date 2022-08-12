ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit has been awarded more than $6 million in federal funds to help move it toward a zero-emissions fleet by 2036.

The money is part of a $71 million grant awarded to Illinois transit systems by the Department of Transportation through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Program.

RMTD says it will be used to purchase battery electric and hybrid buses, install charging insfrastructure for the vehicles, and expand RMTD’s Mulberry Street facility.

“Not only will electric vehicles enable a cleaner future, they’ll create widespread jobs across the state,” said Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL). “These federal funds will give Illinois’ transit systems the resources they need to bring themselves up to speed with technology while providing reliable, affordable services for Illinoisans.”



“Transitioning to electric vehicles—and other green energy sources—puts us on the path to a healthier environment while opening up new avenues for economic growth and job creation in our state,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). “With this federal support, we’re able to help modernize Illinois’s public transit by replacing and rehabilitating bus fleets across the state with low-pollution, energy efficient models.”