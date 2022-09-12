ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a group of men conducting home invasion robberies, claiming to be with the “water department.”

According to police, the first crime happened Saturday at 2:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rock Terrace. The homeowner told police they answered the door and a larger-built black male suspect said there was trouble with the water in the area. The suspect then reportedly pushed the homeowner back into the house as three more men entered the home, ransacked it, and left in a dark gray 2011-2019 Ford Explorer.

At 3 p.m, police were called to the 2500 block of Saxon Place for another, similar home invasion. The homeowner said two suspects came to the door and claimed they were with the water department and ComEd. One suspect accompanied the homeowner to the kitchen while the other took things from the house.

Police ask that anyone who can identify the suspect vehicle call authorities at 815-966-2900.