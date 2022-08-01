ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder.

Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospitalm where she later died.

Police were able to identify a 13-year-old male as the suspect during the investigation. He has been charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated charges.