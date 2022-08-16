ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching given descriptions.

It was found that one of the subjects, the 15-year-old, had a loaded handgun on him. He was taken into custody and has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Gang Member and No Valid FOID.