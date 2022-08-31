ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport is set to receive millions in federal funding for a new taxiway.

The federal government has granted the airport $6.8 million to improve its infrastructure.

The more than 4,000-foot taxiway will provide access to the south cargo apron, and includes plans for a new lighting system.

Airport administrators have said it will allow for safer operations during low visibility conditions.

The grant comes as RFD continues to climb in nationwide cargo airport rankings. As of 2021, the airport was ranked at number 14 in the U.S.

The airport landed about 3.4 billion pounds of cargo last year, a nearly 25% increase from the year prior.