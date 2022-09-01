ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport announced Thursday that it has joined the Global Sunflower Program.

The program helps to identify passengers who need extra time in an airport because of a hidden disability.

Hidden disabilities can be physical, mental, or neurological conditions that limit or challenge a person’s movements, senses, or activities, but are not obvious to others.

RFD will provide a green “sunflower” pin to any passenger who requests one, to identify themselves as someone with a hidden disability.

Airport spokesman Chip Geiger says it will help them from a customer service standpoint.

“It allows us the opportunity to help the people who may need some additional help, whether it’s just with directions, whether it’s quiet time, early boarding, late boarding. It alerts our employees to say ‘take some extra time with us’. They may or may not need it but it gives us that update,” he said.

Currently, 164 airports around the world are members of the program.