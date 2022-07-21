ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were able to evacuate residents of a Beach Street apartment complex which went on fire Thursday.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon and said smoke was coming from an apartment on the first floor when the crew arrived.

No one was in the apartment where the fire started, officials said. A resident on the second floor called 911 when their smoke alarm went off.

No injuries were reported. The damage to the apartment complex was estimated at $60,000 and the Red Cross will be assisting residents of the affected unit.