ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Daniel Walker, 69, on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of an armed man on Charles Street.

Police said Walker has a BB gun and a homemade firearm when they made contact with him at 4:20 p.m. in the 1300 block.

Walker was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.