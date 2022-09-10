ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A block party on Saturday brought midtown merchants together, and it was the first time that some of them had met.

There was live music throughout the day from many local musicians. Kids enjoyed games, prizes and face painting. Plus, there was the chance to “Stump Mr. Baseball” with baseball trivia. Food trucks and vendors joined in on the fun as well.

It was planned by Inscape Collective to celebrate the neighborhood.

“I think it’s important all over but I think it’s especially important in Midtown, because Midtown needs to be revitalized,” said Ruth Jackson, co-creator of Inscape Collective. “We’re a part of planning that and we actually have a group of Midtown merchants that really wanted to make this, make Midtown a new destination.”

Organizers hope to put on similar events in the future.