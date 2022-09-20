ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day.

Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade.

City engineers and council members are looking to take more action in coming weeks while they search for additional funding.

“For this particular grant, it’s very competitive,” said City Engineer Tim Hinkens. “They only have $15 million to give out to the whole state, so we’re asking for $2.5 million to be competitive, and then we’re looking to stack those funds with other federal and state opportunities.”

Current studies have shown that the addition of a third lane could help with traffic flow across the bridge.