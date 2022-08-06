ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local businesses put on an event to support Rockford’s own “School of Rock.”

The rock and roll institute’s summer finale was held in collaboration with Culture Shock Clothing and Records, 2239 Charles St. They turned a parking lot into a stage, where people of all ages could enjoy the live music and food trucks.

The kids from the rock and roll institute kick off the show, followed by other local bands. Organizers think that the event brings the community together to support one another.

“We want to keep this as an annual event,” said Skyler Davis, owner of Culture Shock. “We’ve had great success doing it for several years, and we just love to be able to be part of the community and give these kids a place to be rock stars.”

All proceeds from the event were donated to the rock and roll institute.