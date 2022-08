ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July.

Nearly 45,000 people visited “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June.

The casino also made nearly $5 million last month, $293,000 of that going to Rockford and Winnebago County.