ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local advocates kicked off a week of events meant to educate drivers on the benefits of electric vehicles.

ComEd and the Region 1 Planning Council are hosting “Drive Electric Week 2022.” Supporters pointed to climate change as a concern, and how electric vehicles produce no emissions. Advocates also mentioned money, with gas prices as high as they are.

The Region 1 Planning Council is working with the State to advertise rebates and grants to businesses and residential homeowners in order to build out an electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

“So, that’s one of the biggest things that we’re trying to combat, is just educating people on what is typically known as range anxiety and how as a region we’re trying to address that,” said Sydney Turner, director of regional planning for the Region 1 Planning Council. “So, here at least, within the Rockford area, we have enough electric vehicle charging stations that people don’t feel that anxiety.”

Illinois hopes to have 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Currently, there are around 30,000 in Illinois.

Starting July 1st, Illinois is offering a $4,000 rebate toward the purchase of an electric vehicle. Officials said a rebate, of up to 80% off the purchase and installation of charging equipment, is expected to become available in the fourth quarter.

A full list of events can be found on the Region 1 Planning Council’s website.