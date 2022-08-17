ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District held an event on Wednesday to celebrate the end of a new summer program.

Summer CampED was a success. The celebration took place Wednesday afternoon at Terry Lee Wells Memorial Park, next to Haskell School. Those in attendance got free food and drinks in addition to playing games and having fun with fellow camp-goers.

The eight-week camp for kids ranging from 5 to 15-years-old was done in a partnership with the City of Rockford. They got the chance to have fun at parks and swimming pools throughout the summer, all while getting social and mental support for those that needed it.

“I hope that we get a lot of kids,” said Ashya Ford, recreation coordinator for the Rockford Park District. “That’s always my go to, we want to see more kids, more smiles, but I want to see us grow in what we bring to the kids as well.”

The park district hopes to continue the program next summer.