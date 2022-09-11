ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday marked over 20 years since the September 11 attacks.

Hundreds of first responders lost their lives in 2001 after four coordinated terrorist plane hijackings. Here in the statelne, people gathered for the first annual “Rockford Hero Climb” in memory of the lives taken on 9/11. The event also acted as a benefit for a local organization.

Rain pushed the event indoors, but organizers said that about 75 climbers still showed up in support of those who lost their lives in the attacks.

“This is kind of what exactly our foundation stands for,” said Brad Lindmark, president of the Greg Lindmark Foundation. “You know, helping the first responders.”

The Greg Lindmark Foundation was founded shortly after Brad’s brother, a Rockford Police deputy, took his own life in 2015. The organization has been dedicated to addressing the trauma first responders may experience since then.

“Started off with just helping police officers’ families, cumulative stress, PTSD, we offer confidential counseling, which we still do today, except now, we’re with all first responders,” Lindmark said. “Jailers, fire, police, dispatchers, every first responder that needs help, we’re there for them.”

Lindmark added that help from the community keeps them going. That provided true on Sunday, the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. A local radio station hosted a fundraiser in memory of the lives taken on 9/11.

“Here we are 21 years after the 9/11 and we’re doing our thing to make sure people continue to remember those that we lost, and here’s a great opportunity to actually physically do something and replicate 110 floors of the World Trade Center buildings here in Rockford here at Guildford High School,” said Gordon Mays, program director for 95.3 The Bull.

Mays said that 90% of all participants did all 110 flights, which equaled 50 round trips on the gym bleachers. Participant Chelsea Meyer was not able to do them all, but she still felt accomplished.

“Though I only did 50 steps, I can’t imagine with all the smoke and what happened on that day of 9/11, so it’s very significant,” Meyer said.