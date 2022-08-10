ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A detective with the Rockford Police Department has pled guilty to possessing child pornography.

Joshua Grover, 45, pled guilty on Tuesday to four counts of possessing child pornography in a plea deal. Four other counts against the detective were dropped. Grover was placed on administrative leave back in September.

Grover, who was promoted to Detective in 2017, was arrested at his home in Roscoe. Investigators conducted a search of Grover’s residence, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Roscoe Police Department, and allegedly found images and movies of child pornography on his phone, according to court records.

Grover’s promotion in 2017. (Photo: Rockford Police Department)

Grover was arrested after the evidence was discovered, and admitted to investigators that he had downloaded the material, according to the probable cause statement.

Grover’s next door neighbor described Grover as a family man, often seeing him taking walks with his kids, and even said she thought something had happened to the family when she saw the scene at Grover’s house.

“A lot of cars, probably 20 to 25 vehicles, 2 police cars, and what I think was a swat vehicle type van,” said Shannon N. “[I felt] fear initially, worrying about something happening to the family, and just wondering what is going on, because it is not like that in this neighborhood.”

Shannon said that Grover is a great neighbor and extremely family oriented, but is now both shocked and disappointed since hearing of the child porn charges.

He is due back in court in November for sentencing.