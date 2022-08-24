ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days.

Cars lined up at Rockford’s Keye Mallquist Park Wednesday afternoon for a free grocery giveaway. Any family with a kid in the household was able to pick up bags full of meat, fresh vegetables, fruit, cereal and more.

It was all thanks to the City of Rockford, along with Northern Illinois Food Bank, the Rockford Park District and community action. The City said that the number of people who turned out showed just how important it is to provide food for families in need.

“We have so many families in Rockford who are in need,” said Barb Chidley, neighborhood specialist for the City of Rockford. “Money is not stretching as far, SNAP benefits are not stretching as far, there are transportation issues that prevent people from all the way to where grocery stores are located. So there’s just a significant need in Rockford to be able to supplement people with free food.”

There have been food giveaways in Loves Park’s Wantz Park for the past few years. This was the first time that it was held at Keye Mallquist. The City said that they recognized a need in the area.