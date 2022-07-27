ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has partnered with local organizations to offer some relief to families in need.

That relief came amid rising food prices in the form of free groceries Wednesday. People in line said that there is definitely a need for the help, and organizers said that they were excited to bring the event to Rockford after holding it in Loves Park in years past.

“Prices have certainly gone up, so being able to provide free food to families is a significant benefit to them,” said Barb Chidley, a neighborhood specialist for the City of Rockford.

Cars lined up at 11th Street’s Keye Mallquist Park with their trunks open on Wednesday, ready to receive a free meal. Chidley said that the annual event is a partnership between the city’s Community Action Agency and Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“There is meat, fresh produce, dry goods, cereal, just about anything that a family might need,” Chidley said.

Chidley believes this can make all the difference for families in need, especially as grocery prices rise with inflation.

“It’s especially difficult for families to get food when their SNAP dollars aren’t going as far, or they might live somewhere where they’re unable to easily access a market,” Chidley said.

The Martin’s can relate, as their benefits are just not cutting it anymore.

“We get government assistance, $600 a month, but that’s just not enough,” said mom Amy Martin. “I mean, I’ve got 5 kids.”

Amy is a stay-at-home mom while her husband Robert works. The family appreciates all the help they can get.

“Inflation out here is crazy, so sometimes we have to humble ourselves and catch this blessing,” Robert said.

“With people like this giving things away, it brings a lot of joy to my heart, a little ease, a little comfort, you know that ‘hey, the next meals are going to be on the table.’ As a mom, that’s what you worry about, raising your kids, putting meals on the table, but still having a couple dollars in your pocket,” added Amy.

Wednesday’s family market was the second out of three for the summer. The next is set for August 24 from 2-3:30 p.m.