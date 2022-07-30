ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those residents that need an event to check out in the stateline, the “Japanese Summer Festival” is this weekend at Anderson Japanese Gardens.

People of all ages can participate in activities to learn about Japanese art and culture. There are traditional tea ceremonies, Japanese paper making, origami and more.

The landscape and architecture of the garden is designed to be peaceful and relaxing, which organizers said is especially important to focus on mental health.

“I think a lot of the people who come out here, they get to really appreciate the whole idea of a Japanese garden where you come in and immerse yourself and you find peace, you find Zen,” said John Gleason, COO of Anderson Japanese Gardens. “You can be relaxed and remove yourself from the outside world.”

The event continues Sunday at the gardens, 318 Spring Creek Rd.