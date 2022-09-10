ROCKFORD, Il. (WTVO) — A competition to see who has the best tamales in the stateline also raised money for two local non-profits.

“Tamale Fest” was held in Rockford Saturday. The main event was the tamale competition that was judged by a panel of local celebrities and chefs. There was more space for food vendors and a car show this year, plus a second stage for live entertainment.

It all benefited MASA and the Miracle Mile, and the money will go back into the community through business development programs and more. Organizers said that this is important because small businesses are the backbone of the Rockford region.

“We are made up by a lot of people who are just trying to make it and trying to get creative and turn a small business into a big corporation,” said Manuel Salgado, president of MASA. “It all starts small.”

Awards were given out for the best tamales, best Mexican restaurant and a jalapeno eating contest, as well as other categories that recognized the achievements of local Hispanics and Latinos.