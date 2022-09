ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford fire crews fought flames at a home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to El Paso Circle, near Charles and Mulford, around 2:45 p.m. They found flames shooting from the back of a house when they arrived. They were able to put the blaze out in eight minutes, and most of the damage was contained to the garage.

The Red Cross is helping the family and their three dogs. The fire department said that the house is unsafe, but can be repaired.