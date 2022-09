ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices continue to fall in the stateline, as the average price of gas in the “Forest City” is almost 40 cents lower than it was a month ago.

The average price of gas is now $3.72 in Rockford, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest gas station in the City is selling gas for $3.38, while the most expensive is $4.14.

The national average of gas also fell to $3.67. It also saw a drop of about eight cents.