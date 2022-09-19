ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices continue to fall in the Rockford area, with the average price of a gallon of gas almost 37 cents cheaper than it was a month ago.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas is now $3.66 a gallon in Rockford, with some stations selling gas for $3.36.

The most expensive gas in the area retails for $4.14 a gallon.

The national average price of gas fell this week to $3.64, which is the smallest weekly decline in months.

Experts warn that the slowdown may be a sign that the streak of falling prices, now at nearly 100 days, may be coming to an end.