ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford-area gas prices continue to tumble, falling more than 12-cents over the past week.

Currently, local gas prices average $3.87.

Prices in Rockford have dropped nearly 60-cents in the past month. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in town goes for $3.49.

The cheapest in Illinois is currently $3.45.

The most expensive gallon of gas is $4.14 in the Rockford area.

The national average price is $3.92 a gallon.