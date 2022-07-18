ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices in the Rockford area continue to drop.

A gallon of gas will currently set residents back about $4.84 on average. That is down more than 10 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy. Prices have dropped more than 40 cents in the last month. This marks the 5th straight week prices have dropped.

The cheapest gas is $4.29, according to drivers. That price at Costco and Woodman’s, along with the Mobil in South Beloit. The Thortons and Speedway off E. Rock Road, near 90, were both $4.37, while the Love’s there was $4.39.