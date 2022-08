ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford gas prices continue to fall, as GasBuddy reported that prices in the city have fallen nearly 17 cents in the last week.

A gallon of gas will set drivers back $4.23 on average. This is the eighth straight week that prices have fallen.

The national average is soon expected to drop under $4 a gallon. It is currently sitting at $4.01.