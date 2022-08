ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford gas prices continue to fall.

GasBuddy reported that prices in the City have fallen just over 23 cents in the last week. A gallon of gas will set drivers back $4.40 on average.

This was the seventh straight week that prices have fallen. A AAA survey revealed that almost two-thirds of adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyles since March. The top three changes were driving less, combining errands and reducing shopping and dining out.