ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local gas station owner gave drivers a break at the pump.

The Citgo Way Low on W. State Street sold gas for just $2.79 per gallon Tuesday afternoon. A long line of cars waited for the chance to save, and their were also free tacos for drivers after they filled up. It came on the same day that the national average for gas dropped below $4.

The station’s owner said that he wanted to do something to help the community out.

“It’s very nice to see people, especially the world we live in today, just be nice, right,” said Heythem Sahori. “Simply smile, the opportunity is great, especially because the whole day long you’re seeing, or at least for the next three hours, you see people come in with a smile on their face and leave with a smile on their face. So, it’s nice.”

Between 750 and 1,000 drivers were expected to fill up.