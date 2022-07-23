ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline girl held a lemonade stand to raise money for a good cause.

She is doing it for her dad, who was recently diagnosed with cancer. Charleigh Southerland’s lemonade stand took place Saturday on Mayfair Place, off of Guilford Road. All of the funds are going towards Joe Southerland’s treatment, who is currently battling stage four lung cancer.

Residents from the “Forest City” came and got a drink on the hot summer day, and the Rockford Fire Department even stopped by.

“I got to sit in the firetruck and I also got to spray the hose,” Charleigh said.

She hopes to have a lemonade stand every weekend this summer.