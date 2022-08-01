ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local fundraiser had golfers hit the links while raising awareness for an issue deep within the community.

The Amanda Reed Memorial hosted its 11th Annual “Golf Play Day” at the Forest Hills Country Club on Monday. It helps raise money for domestic abuse awareness.

Reed’s boyfriend killed her in 2009, and the foundation has worked to educate the stateline children about domestic violence ever since to prevent the cycle from continuing.

“To see the community come out and support this, I think, makes us aware that they know that there’s a problem in the community and they’re willing to help us focus on our community,” said Mary Bartelson, events coordinator for Amanda Reed Memorial.