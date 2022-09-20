ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lot of people have questions about the “Pretrial Justice Act” and what it does exactly, so a stateline group held a meeting Tuesday night to answer those questions.

Rockford Urban Ministries and Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice held the information session. State Representative Maurice West supports the act and has stated that anyone could pay bail and walk out of jail right now, regardless of the severity of the charge.

Faith leaders spoke on how the Pretrial Fairness Act will make Illinois safer. They cited research which shows that people who are jailed are more likely to be arrested in the future than people who are able to return home to their communities.

“This affects people’s lives. If they go back to charging bail bond for people that can’t afford it, we’re going to be paying for those people to stay in jail and those people’s lives will most likely be ruined because they will lose their jobs, they will be away from their family,” said Stanley Campbell, executive director of Rockford Urban Ministries. “It’s not right.”

The SAFE-T Act will go into effect January 1.