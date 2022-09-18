ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — September is “Suicide Prevention Month,” and one stateline organization hosted a barbeque on Sunday in honor of suicide survivors.

Marshmallow’s Hope was started after Zachary, the founder’s 14-year-old son, died in September 2018. She now works to make sure that kids know they are not alone.

“This was honestly just to raise awareness and to let the kids know that it’s ok to not be ok,” said Laura Kane, founder and executive director of Marshmallow’s Hope. “We want them to visualize and see, because our program works on a one-on-one basis typically, so we want to bring them all together and show them that they’re not alone, that there are other people going through the same types of troubles.”

Sunday’s barbeque was to give back to the organization’s supporters. It will always be held the weekend of September 16, in remembrance of Zachary. A fundraiser dinner to support their “Hero, Mentor” program will take place on November 12.