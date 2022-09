ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Auburn High School senior accomplished something fewer than half of a percent of ACT test takers do each year; He earned a perfect score.

Sinecio Morales got a 36 on the exam. Less than 6,000 students got a perfect score on the ACT in 2020, according to Best Colleges. Sincecio is also a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship.

If he looks familiar, that is because he is Auburn’s captain for the Knight’s “Stateline Quiz Bowl” team.