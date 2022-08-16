ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community asked for help, and the City is responding.

They will be hosting a “Community Resource Fair” on Wednesday. Two dozen agencies will be on hand to assist people with anything from employment to housing to mental health.

City leaders said that this is a direct result of a community listening session a few months ago.

“We have so many barriers and gaps to even getting basic resources that it really can become a challenge,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, executive director of the Family Peace Center. “And, so, it’s really important to us to go into the communities, meet people again where they are and give them just a little bit of a helping hand to get connected to the resources so that they can take the next steps toward their own progress and goals.”

The fair is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 609 Kilburn Ave. Residents looking for a job should bring a resume.