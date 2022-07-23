ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 10th Annual “Rock River Robotics Off-Season Competition” took place at the Rock Valley College PE Center on Saturday.

The competition started at 8:30 a.m., and admission was free for the community. Thirty-two teams from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin were there. Each team took six weeks to design, build, and test their creations.

A member of one of the teams competing said that there are a lot of perks in being in the event.

“One, it’s a great opportunity to meet people and network, it’s also an amazing opportunity to learn new skills and definitely a great chance to learn about yourself, about new fields and a lot more actually,” said Andrew Cruz, team member of ‘Flaming Monkeys Robotics.’ “Because, honestly, the first time here at R2 event, I actually learned so much. Not about engineering, but also about how wide it extends.”

Five-thousand dollars in scholarships were handed out.