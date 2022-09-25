ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum.

The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays in historical buildings. There were authentic vehicles, uniforms and weapons.

Staff said that they love coming out and doing this each year.

“It never gets old,” said Luke Fredrickson, marketing director of Midway Village Museum. “This is something new every year and there’s so much to see, so many different encampments, and, nope, it just never gets old.”

Organizers said that they saw record numbers of attendees at this year’s event.