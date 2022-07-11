ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will soon have a new mural to unveil, and residents can watch it being created.

The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a “CRE8IV” mural pop-up party on Wednesday, where residents can meet the artist. It is located at the intersection of 7th Street and 1st Avenue.

There will be live music, food and drinks and giveaways. There will also be free tacos from Olivo Taco for the first 100 people.

The theme for the new mural is the Rockford Peaches.