ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Anderson Japanese Gardens brought “Gardens for Peace” to Rockford Sunday.

It is in partnership with the North American Japanese Gardens Association. Gardens from across the nation participate to bring communities together to promote peace. They are united through peace, community and exploration.

Volunteer Tedd Snyder said that it was an important message, especially on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

“Gardens for Peace for me, especially this time of year, 9/11. My sister was in New York City on 9/11, so the whole aspect of peace resonates just a little more this weekend for me,” Snyder said.

Guests could also enjoy activities like haiku and origami.