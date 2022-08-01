ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after fleeing police while driving a car that was reported stolen.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Rockford on Jefferson Street around 5:10 p.m. Friday, according to the police department. The vehicle fled from officers and ended up hitting another vehicle on W. State St.

The driver of the stolen car, 40-year-old Maurice Gregg of Rockford, exited the car and fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Gregg has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Resisting Arrest.

He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.