ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed, and was located later in the 700 block of Chicago Avenue.

The driver attempted to flee again, striking a flower bed and the corner of a building. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Jacob Ellsworth, 37, was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. He has been charged with Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Cocaine and Traffic Violations.