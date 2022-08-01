ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after a loaded gun and marijuana was found in his possession during a traffic stop.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee Street on Friday around 4:15 p.m., according to the police department. Officers recovered a loaded handgun, as well as over 96 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia, during the stop.

The driver of the car, 30-year-old Shiqun Smith of Rockford, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis. He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.